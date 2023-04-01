Bayern Munich will face Borussia Dortmund will take on each other in the Der Klassiker in Bundesliga 2022-23 on Saturday, April 2. The blockbuster match is set to be played at the Allianz Arena and it will begin at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network have the broadcast rights of Bundesliga in India and the live telecast of this contest will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 channel. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the SonyLIV app and website.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming and Telecast Details

#DerKlassiker - The biggest game of the #Bundesliga is here 🔥 The top two teams in the German top flight will lock horns in an encounter that could turn out to be the 'title-defining' Set your timers and stay tuned to #SonySportsNetwork#FootballAsItsMeantToBe #ThisIsFootball pic.twitter.com/gZirxSlDPk — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) April 1, 2023

