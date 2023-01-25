Defending champions Bayern Munich will face FC Koln in their next match at the Bundesliga 2022-23 on Wednesday, January 25th. The game will begin at 1:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Allianz Arena, Munich. Bayern restarted their German league campaign with a 1-1 draw against Leipzig. Meanwhile, Koln registered a 7-1 victory against Werder Bremen. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Bundesliga 2022-23 in India. You will be able to watch the Bayern Munich vs FC Koln match live on Sony Sports 2. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you can tune into the Sony Liv app or website. Frank Lampard Sacked As Everton Coach After Dreadful Run of Results.

Bayern Munich vs FC Koln On Sony Sports Network

Set your reminders as two German heavyweights are all set for a faceoff ⚔️⚽ Watch #FCBKOE tonight, from 1 AM, only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺#FootballAsItsMeantToBe #ThisIsOurFootball pic.twitter.com/8jRTUvWIvj — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 24, 2023

