Bengaluru FC became the champions of the Durand Cup 2022 after they edged past Mumbai City FC 2-1 in the final at Salt Lake Stadium today. Siva and Alan Costa were the scorers for the winning team while Apuia pulled one back for the Mumbai side. Bengaluru won their maiden title in the Durand Cup history.

Check the match result:

