AC Milan face Bologna in their next Serie A 2022-23 match on Saturday, April 15. The Rossoneri are entering this match on the back of a victory over Napoli in the Champions League and that should give them a lot of confidence. Having played out their last match for a draw, AC Milan will hope to bounce back and notch on all three points on offer in this match, which begins at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports 18 1HD will provide live telecast of this match. JioCinema will provide live streaming of this match for fans in India.

Bologna vs AC Milan

