Borussia Dortmund were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Lille in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on March 5. The German giants gained the lead at the Signal Iduna Park when Karim Adeyemi found the back of the net in the 22nd minute. They held onto their lead up until the 68th when Hakon Arnar Haraldsson levelled the score for Lille in the 68th after pouncing on an assist from Jonathan David. The Iceland star was deservedly named Player of the Match for his performance. The Lille vs Borussia Dortmund second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 round of 16 will be played on March 12. PSV Eindhoven 1–7 Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Round of 16: Martin Odegaard Brace Leads Ruthless Display As Gunners Register Emphatic First Leg Win.

Borussia Dortmund vs Lille Result

Nothing to separate the sides in Dortmund.#UCL pic.twitter.com/tUaM4QjZuc — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)