Borussia Dortmund will return to the pre-season preparation as they host Lille in a club friendly on Saturday, August 02. The Borussia Dortmund vs Lille pre-season club friendly 2025-26 is going to be played at Hembergstadion, Iserlohn, Germany, and has a scheduled start time at 8: 30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no broadcast partner of Borussia Dortmund's pre-season games in India for the 2025-26 season. Therefore, the Borussia Dortmund vs Lille pre-season friendly match live telecast viewing option will not be available on the TV channels. The live streaming viewing option of the Borussia Dortmund vs Lillen pre-season friendly 2025-26 is available in India on Borussia Dortmund YouTube channel.

Borussia Dortmund vs Lille, Club Friendly 2025-26 Live Streaming Online in India and Telecast Details

