Brazil qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2022 last 16 with a 1-0 win over Switzerland at Stadium 974 on Monday, November 28. The game looked to be heading towards a goalless draw but Casemiro struck in the 83rd minute to break the deadlock, a goal that eventually differentiated the two teams. With this result, Brazil became the second team to make it to the last 16 of the competition this year. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here. Brazil vs Switzerland: Lights Go Out at Stadium 974 for a Brief While Before Half-Time During FIFA World Cup 2022 Clash

Brazil vs Switzerland Result:

🎟 Brazil have booked their ticket to the Round of 16@adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)