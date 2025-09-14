Brentford played host to Chelsea in the Premier League 2025-26, with the latter heading into the contest with back-to-back wins. Hosts Brentford took the early lead with Kevin Schade scoring the opener at Gtech Community Stadium in the 35th minute. Chelsea made a comeback in the contest with Cole Palmer finding the back of the net in the 61st, levelling the score. Moises Caicedo managed to put the visitors in the lead, hitting a goal in the 85th minute, much to the annoyance of home fans. However, it was 23-year-old Fabio Carvalho, who stood up for the home side, and equalized in stoppage time for Brentford, ensuring the thriller ended in a 2-2 draw. This draw sees Chelsea drop down to fifth position in EPL 2025-26 standings. Arsenal 3-0 Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2025–26: Martin Zubimendi Score Brace As Dominant Gunners Secure Thumping Victory.

Thriller Ends In Draw

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)