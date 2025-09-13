Arsenal thrashed Nottingham Forest 3-0 on Matchday Four of the ongoing English Premier League (EPL) 2025-26 season at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, September 13. Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi had a solid game as he scored a brace, whereas Viktor Gyokeres shone as well. With this thumping victory, Arsenal jumped to the top of the Premier League 2025-26 standings with three victories and one loss in four matches. Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, are in 11th place, and they suffered their second consecutive defeat in the new season of the Premier League. Arsenal Beat Manchester United 1-0 In Premier League 2025-26; Riccardo Calafiori's Solitary Goal Helps Gunners Secure Narrow Victory.

Martin Zubimendi Scored a Brace in Arsenal's Victory

The Martin Zubimendi show in north London as Arsenal head to the top of the Premier League table 🔝 pic.twitter.com/CoURUc4W8x — Premier League (@premierleague) September 13, 2025

