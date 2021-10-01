Usain Bolt was one of the attendees for the Manchester United vs Villareal, UCL 2021-22. He was a part of the audience and witnessed Manchester United's epic comeback. Courtesy Cristiano Ronaldo. After the game, the athlete met Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes and the official account of the Red Devils shared a snap featuring both stalwarts. Check out the snap below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)