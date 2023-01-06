Manchester City have bagged all three points in their latest English Premier League 2022-23 match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, London. Throughout the first half, the Citizens struggled to create any chances. But after the restart two substitutes, Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez combined to take the lead. City then controlled the rest of the game and defended their lead. The match ended in a 1-0 win for Pep Guardiola's side. The win helped the defending champions to cut the deficit between them and league leaders Arsenal to five points. Meanwhile, Chelsea have now won only one out of their last eight Premier League matches. Chelsea Transfer News: Defender Benoit Badiashile Joins the Blues From Monaco.

Chelsea 0-1 Manchester City

