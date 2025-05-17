Looking to maintain their place in the top five of standings, Chelsea took on rivals Manchester United at home in the Premier League 2024-25 match, which, thanks to a goal from Marc Cucurella, the Blues pocketed all three points. After a goalless first half, Chelsea picked up the pace in the second, and Cucurella struck the decisive strike in the 71st minute. This loss was Manchester United's third successive in the league, who will soon play the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Final against Tottenham Hotspur. South Korea Police Detain Two People As Tottenham Hotspur Star Son Heung-Min Alleges Extortion Over Women’s Pregnancy Claims.

