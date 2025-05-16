Seoul, May 16 (AP) South Korean police said Thursday they are seeking to formally arrest two people who have been detained on suspicion of attempting to blackmail Tottenham captain Son Heung-min.

According to Korea's Yonhap News Agency, the 32-year-old English Premier League star filed a complaint with Seoul police after allegedly being approached last June by a woman in her 20s who claimed she was pregnant with his child and demanded money to stay silent.

A man in his 40s was also apprehended on Wednesday.

“The police are currently investigating, so we will let you know the results as soon as they are available,” the player's agency, Son & Football Limited, said. “We'd like to tell you that Son Heung-min is clearly the victim of this incident.”

Son joined Tottenham in 2015 from Bayer Leverkusen and has scored 173 goals in 451 games for the north London club.

Still without a major trophy in his career, the South Korea national team captain is preparing to lead Tottenham in the Europa League final against Manchester United next Wednesday. (AP) AM

