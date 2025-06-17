UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 winners Chelsea kicked off their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 campaign with an easy win in Group D over Los Angeles FC. Pedro Neto opened the scoring for the English Premier League side in the 34th minute, after which both teams struggled to score a goal until Enzo Fernandez hit the second for Chelsea as soon as the clock struck 79th. With this win, Chelsea are now leading Group D with three points ahead of Flamengo. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Results: Bayern Munich Thrash Auckland City FC 10–0; UCL Champions PSG Cruise Past Atletico Madrid 4–0.

Chelsea Starts With a Win

Off to a great start. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/l4t0MhLMle — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 16, 2025

