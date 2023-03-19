Ellis Simms came off the bench and scored a spectacular goal in the 89th minute of the game to help Everton snatch a point against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League 2022-23 on March 18. Joao Felix had given Chelsea the lead in the 52nd minute after a goalless first half and Everton responded with Abdoulaye Doucoure's equaliser in the 69th. Chelsea went ahead after Kai Havertz converted from the penalty spot in the 76th minute and Simms' late strike helped Sean Dyche's side earn a hard-fought point at Stamford Bridge. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here. Manchester City 6–0 Burnley, FA Cup 2022–23: Erling Haaland Scores Hat-Trick, Julian Alvarez Hits Brace As Cityzens Enter Semifinals in Style (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Chelsea vs Everton Result

