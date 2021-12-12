Jorginho struck a brace from the penalty spot and Mason Mount's goal helped Chelsea overcome Leeds United at the Stamford Bridge on Saturday, December 11. You can watch video highlights of the match here.

See Result:

FULL-TIME Chelsea 3-2 Leeds The hosts battle back through goals from Mason Mount and Jorginho (2) to claim the win#CHELEE pic.twitter.com/R4KjP2iGcT — Premier League (@premierleague) December 11, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)