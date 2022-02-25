Christian Eriksen is all set to make his return to football since suffering from a cardiac arrest at the Euros last year. The Danish player, who joined Brentford in the winter transfer window, would be in the squad when the Bees face Newcastle United in a Premier League 2021-22 match on Saturday, confirmed manager Thomas Frank.

"@ChrisEriksen8 will be in the squad and he will get on the pitch tomorrow. It’s a big day for all of us but especially Christian and his family" 🙏 An early line from Thomas Frank's pre-Newcastle press conference#BrentfordFC #BRENEW pic.twitter.com/yQfR9cw7J0 — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) February 25, 2022

