France midfielder Christopher Nkuku was ruled out of FIFA World Cup 2022 after he suffered an injury to his leg during a training session. The RB Leipzig star was caught by a challenge from Eduardo Camavinga after which, he was seen limping out of the session. This announcement was made by the French national football team on their social media.

Christopher Nkunku Ruled Out of FIFA World Cup 2022:

Injured in training, Christopher Nkunku drops out of the World Cup. The whole group shares Christopher's sadness and wishes him a speedy recovery 💙 @c_nk97 #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/cnpEtH4476 — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) November 15, 2022

