In a clash of the top-tier teams, Churchill Brothers will lock horns against Real Kashmir in the ongoing I-League 2024-25 on January 30. The Churchill Brothers vs Real Kashmir I-League football match will be held at Raia Panchayat Ground and commence at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The I-League 2024-25 will have live telecast on Sony Sports Network, where viewing options of Churchill Brothers vs Real Kashmir will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 in India. Churchill Brothers vs Real Kashmir live streaming viewing options will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. 10-Men Real Kashmir FC Hold Sreenidi Deccan FC to 2–2 Draw in I-League 2024–25.

Churchill Brothers vs Real Kashmir I-League Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)