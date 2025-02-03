Churchill Brothers will host bottom places SC Bengaluru in the I League 2024-25 match on February 3. The Churchill Brothers vs SC Bengaluru match will be played at Raja Panchayat Ground and will start at 04:30 PM (Indian Standard Time). The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Churchill Brothers vs SC Bengaluru match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten Channels in India. Churchill Brothers vs SC Bengaluru live streaming will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League 2024-25: Fired Up Gokulam Kerala Clinch Dramatic 3-2 Victory Over Sreenidi Deccan.

Churchill Brothers vs SC Bengaluru I-League 2024-25 Season

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)