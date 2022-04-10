Kylian Mbappe and Neymar scored hat-tricks as Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Clermont Foot 6-1 on Saturday to move closer to winning Ligue 1. Neymar opened the scoring in 6th minute and the found the net in 71st minute (P) and 83rd minute. Mbappe found the net in 19th, 74th and 80th minute.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)