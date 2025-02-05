Cristiano Ronaldo is the most followed footballer. With this the wishes on his birthday were expected to flood the internet. While this did happen, there were unique celebratory wishes from the streets of Saudi Arabia. Born of February 5, 1985, Cristiano Ronaldo turns 40 today. With the star currently playing for Al-Nassr side in Saudi Pro League, the country showed great gesture syncing big billboards on the streets to wish the Al-Nassr superstar. Watch the video below. Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday Special: A Look at CR7’s Iconic Goal Celebrations Setting Trend in World of Sports.

Every Billboard on Street of Saudi Arabia Sync to Wish Cristiano Ronaldo on His Birthday

