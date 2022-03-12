Cristiano Ronaldo has surpassed Josef Bican's tally of the most goals in competitive matches in football history. Ronaldo now has 806 goals against his name as he achieved the feat during Manchester United vs Tottenham.

806 goals. No player in history has scored more goals for club and country than Cristiano Ronaldo 🐐 pic.twitter.com/ZYVDNcSH6o — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 12, 2022

