Portugal played an international friendly match against Israel in the International friendly game. Bruno Fernandes scored a brace and Cristiano Ronaldo also chipped in with a goal.

FINAL DA PARTIDA! Portugal goleia 4-0 antes da partida para o Europeu! #VamosComTudo pic.twitter.com/Lt6G5tR50H — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) June 9, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)