Cristiano Ronaldo could not contain his laughter as he struggled to pronounce the name of a brand for a promotional video shoot. The Al-Nassr star shared the video in collaboration with the brand 'Kickoff by Zuju' on social media where he could not pronounce the name correctly and instead, ended up saying hilarious versions of it! Eventually, he did manage to say it correctly though. Ronaldo has been in good goal-scoring form for Al-Nassr in the past few matches. Sporting CP Pay Tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo With Special ‘CR7’ Themed Third Kit for 2023–24 Season (See Pics and Videos).

Watch Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)