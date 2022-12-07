Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has slammed down all the rumours suggesting that the forward will join the Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr. The 37-year-old is competing in his final FIFA World Cup. After recent controversies with Manchester United, he is currently a free agent. Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr reportedly had offered a huge contract that would have seen the five-time Ballon d'Or winner become the highest-paid footballer in the world. When asked about his chances of ending up at Al Nassr, Ronaldo said, “No, that’s not true — not true.” Cristiano Ronaldo Lauds Portugal’s ‘Talent and Youth’ After Being Snubbed From Starting XI in FIFA World Cup 2022 Last 16 Win Over Switzerland

Cristiano Ronaldo Denies Al Nassr Move:

Cristiano Ronaldo on links of Al Nassr deal done: “No, that’s not true — not true”, he said after the game. 🚨🇵🇹🇸🇦 #Qatar2022 Al Nassr proposal, on the table — but no green light from Ronaldo as of now. pic.twitter.com/y2duCzmZtA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 6, 2022

