Cristiano Ronaldo Jr scored a brace in the final of the Vlatko-Markovic Tournament and helped Portugal U-15 secure a title victory. Ronaldo Jr made his age group International debut in the competition. He didn't score in the tournament till the final where he powered Portugal into lead twice and helped them defeat Croatia U-15 and win the title. After the match, Ronaldo Jr posed with the trophy on his bed, joining the trend of popular sportspersons all around the globe. Cristiano Ronaldo Jr Scores Brace to Help Portugal U-15 Win Vlatko-Markovic Tournament; Performs Father's Iconic 'Siuu' Celebration (Watch Video).

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr Poses With Vlatko-Markovic Tournament 2025 Trophy in Bed

Cristiano Jr. with his first ever trophy for Portugal. 🇵🇹🥶 pic.twitter.com/AVBnxvQjv3 — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) May 19, 2025

