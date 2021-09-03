Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo won the Guinness world record for scoring the most goals in international football. Ronaldo became the world's top international goal-scorer on Wednesday as the Portuguese star registered 111 goals to his name during his side's FIFA World Cup qualifiers match against Ireland. Guinness Book of Records recognized him as the leading international goal-scorer between 2003 and 2021. As Ronaldo posed with the certificate, he expressed his gratitude for being honoured as the world record breaker in international football.

Check Out Cristiano Ronaldo's Picture with the Guinness World Record Certificate:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)