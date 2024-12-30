We have come across several videos of people breaking world records or setting new ones with their incredible talents and skills. Now, India’s Kranthi Kumar Panikera, popularly known as the ‘drill man,’ has achieved a new jaw-dropping feat. Kranthi Kumar Panikera hails from Suryapet, Telangana, and he is known for his daring acts and bold and unconventional stunts. He has now entered the Guiness World Record for stopping 57 electric fan blades using his tongue. He completed the act in just one minute. Watch the viral video of his daring act below. ‘Pushup Man of India’ Rohitash Chaudhary Breaks Pakistan’s Guinness World Record With 704 Push-Ups.

India’s Kranthi Kumar Panikera Stops Fan Blades Using His Tongue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

