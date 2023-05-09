Lionel Messi added yet another award to his illustrious trophy cabinet as he won the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year 2023 award. The star player reached the pinnacle of success of his glorious career when he led his nation Argentina to the FIFA World Cup 2022 title after a thrilling final against France. Messi was also named winner of the Golden Ball of the tournament held in Qatar. That was his second golden ball award after winning one in 2014. Lionel Messi Transfer News: PSG Star Set to Join Al-Hilal Along With Former Teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, Says Report.

Lionel Messi Wins Laureus Award

🏆 Lionel Messi is the 2023 Laureus World Sportsman of the Year. The iconic footballer reached even greater heights last year, when he inspired @Argentina to a historic third @FIFAWorldCup triumph. 🇦🇷#Laureus23 pic.twitter.com/kE0N7XzC1h — Laureus (@LaureusSport) May 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)