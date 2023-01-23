Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score on his debut for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 match against Al-Ettifaq, but despite him drawing a blank, his side won the contest, thanks to a goal by Talisca. The Portugal forward made his much-awaited debut for his new club since making the switch to Saudi Arabia but failed to have his name on the scoresheet in his debut match in the league. This win helped Al-Nassr topple Al-Hilal to climb to the top spot on the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 points table. Arsenal 3–2 Manchester United, Premier League 2022–23: Eddie Nketiah's Late Goal Helps Gunners Seal Thrilling Win, Go Five Points Clear at Top (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq Result:

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq Goal Video Highlights:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)