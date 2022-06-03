Cristiano Ronaldo lauded his team for an important draw against Portugal in their first game of the UEFA Nations League against Spain. The 2010 world champions had taken the lead through Alvaro Morata very early in the contest but Portugal were saved from a defeat by Ricardo Horta's strike in the 82nd minute of the clash. Taking to Instagram, Ronaldo wrote, "The League of Nations is a competition that will forever be linked to the National Team, the first to win this trophy. Our start in this edition, with an important draw in Spain, renews our ambition. The same as always, the same that moves us and unites us at all times: winning for Portugal."

