Cristiano Ronaldo was certainly overjoyed after having scored his first goal of the season in Manchester United's win over Sheriff Tiraspol in UEFA Europa League 2022-23 on Thursday, September 15. Taking to social media, "Happy to score and help the team win! 3 important points! Well done lads."

Cristiano Ronaldo's Post:

Happy to score and help the team win! 3 important points! Well done lads 👏🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/Gb7mTJcqqd — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) September 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)