Cristiano Ronaldo shared his thoughts after scoring in Al-Nassr's dominant 5-0 victory over Al-Taawoun in their Saudi Pro League 2025-26 campaign opener on Friday, August 29. The Portugal National Football Team star was in good form as Al-Nassr dictated proceedings at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraidah to walk away with all three points on offer. Cristiano Ronaldo found the back of the net in the 54th minute of the contest when he scored from the penalty spot. Taking to social media, Cristiano Ronaldo shared a picture of himself celebrating a goal from the match and wrote, "First step." This was his 101st goal for Al-Nassr after he had earlier become the first player to score 100 goals for four different clubs, by scoring in the Saudi Super Cup 2025 final. Al-Taawoun 0-5 Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Joao Felix Nets Hat-Trick, Cristiano Ronaldo on Target as Knights of Najd Start Campaign With Emphatic Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring in Al-Nassr's 5-0 Win over Al-Taawoun

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)