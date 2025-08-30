Joao Felix scored a sensational hat-trick while Cristiano Ronaldo got on the scoresheet as well as Al-Nassr produced a dominant performance to beat Al-Taawoun 5-0 and start their Saudi Pro League 2025-26 campaign with an emphatic victory in Buraidah on Saturday, August 29. The Portugal youngster, who was signed by the Knights of Najd in the summer transfer window, opened the scoring in the seventh minute of the match. Al-Nassr had a 1-0 lead at half-time and in the second half, the goal-fest at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium began. Cristiano Ronaldo converted from the penalty spot for his first goal of the season and 101st for Al-Nassr overall, in the 54th minute and Kingsley Coman, just the next minute, scored for the first time for Al-Nassr. Joao Felix then went on to add two more goals to his tally, in the 67th and 87th minutes respectively, to seal a dominant victory for Al-Nassr. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes the First Player in History to Score 100 Goals For Four Different Clubs, Achieves Feat After Scoring in Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli Saudi Super Cup 2025 Final.

Al-Taawoun 0-5 Al-Nassr

Watch Al-Taawoun vs Al-Nassr Goal Video Highlights:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)