Cristiano Ronaldo expressed gratitude and stated that his hunger to win has not faded away after winning the Premier League Player of the Month Award for April 2022. This was his second award of the season and sixth overall. Taking to social media, he wrote, "My 2nd Premier League Player Of The Month Award, the 6th in my career. I’m as happy to win today as I was in my early days, the hunger for victory and achievements never fades away. Thanks to everyone that made this possible."

See Post:

My 2nd Premier League Player Of The Month Award, the 6th in my career. I’m as happy to win today as I was in my early days, the hunger for victory and achievements never fades away. Thanks to everyone that made this possible. 🙏🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/euYaSsHlBG — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 12, 2022

