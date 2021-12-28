Cristiano Ronaldo featured on the iconic Burj Khalifa after he won the ‘Top Goalscorer of All Time’ award at the Globe Soccer Awards 2021. Taking to Instagram, "Always beautiful and wonderful Dubai, with its amazing architecture and kind people. I’m proud to be recognized, year after year, in such an elegant and prestigious event with such a worldwide impact."

See His Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

