Cristiano Ronaldo played a rather tame match but ended up stealing the limelight in Al-Nassr's loss to Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Pro League 2024-25, following his angry reaction to teammate Jhon Duran's red card after the latter slapped an opposition player with a tame slap. In a video clip shared on the social platform 'X', Ronaldo first could be seen arguing with the referee and then proceeded to kick the football off the pitch, which was placed in the centre. The Portugal star footballer was seen at his animated best with someone near the dugout. Al-Nassr 2-3 Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League 2024–25: Georginio Wijnaldum's Brace Helps Dammam-Based Club Pip Stefano Pioli's Side

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts Furiously

ردة فعل رونالدو بعد طرد دوران : pic.twitter.com/xTu47syPC1 — علي العنزي (@Ali_alabdallh) February 21, 2025

