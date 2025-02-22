In a match that really kicked off in the second half, Al-Nassr was handed a narrow 2-3 defeat by Al-Ettifaq, who made a stunning comeback after trialing 1-2. Mohammed Al-Fatil's night was made from bad to worse when the center-back ended up scoring an own goal in the 82nd minute, which leveled the scores. Former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum was the star for Al-Ettifaq, slamming his second and match-winning goal in the 89th minute. With this loss, Al-Nassr's title hopes have taken a massive dent, with Al-Ittihad's lead now extending to eight. Al-Nassr Draws 0–0 Against Persepolis in Last AFC Champions League 2024–25 Group Game Without Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq Scoreline

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)