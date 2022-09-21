Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that he will play in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar after receiving the Best Scorer Award 2022 at Quinas de Ouro Ceremony on September 21. He also stressed that he wants to be a part of the Portugal football team even at Euros in 2024. Portugal will play against Czech Republic in their next fixture at Nations League. Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Best Scorer Award at 2022 Gala Quinas de Ouro, Says Will Continue to Break All Possible Records

