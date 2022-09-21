Portuguese superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo walked away with the Best Scorer Award at 2022 Gala Quinas de Ouro. After bagging the award, Ronaldo took to Instagram and wrote, "Proud to win the award for the best scorer of national teams for the country I love! Thanks again to all my teammates, coaches, my family, friends and all my fans who helped me achieve this great achievement! Together we will continue to break all possible records! Thanks."

