Cristiano Ronaldo played a crucial role in Manchester United's victory over Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 group stage clash, as the only goal of the game was scored by Alejandro Garnacho from his assist. After the win in Old Trafford, the Portuguese superstar took to instagram to share a picture of him and Garnacho celebrating after the goal.

'Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates Special Moment with Alejandro Garnacho'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

