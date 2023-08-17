Cristiano Ronaldo had a memorable day out as he spent some quality family time with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and their children in Riyadh. Taking to social media, Ronaldo shared a family picture of them watching a cinema at a luxury hall and Rodriguez shared a bunch of pics from the day's outing, where they also went for shopping. Ronaldo had missed Al-Nassr's first match of the season after he suffered an injury in the Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 final. Cristiano Ronaldo Dances With Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 Trophy After Leading Al-Nassr to Victory Over Al-Hilal in Final, Video Goes Viral.

Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Sweet Family Picture

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez Have Quality Family Time in Riyadh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

