Cristiano Ronaldo was seen dancing with the Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 trophy as he celebrated with his teammates after leading Al-Nassr to victory. The Portugal star showed why he was regarded as one of the best in the world with two goals for Al-Nassr, leading them to a win over Al-Hilal in the final. He was expectedly in a very happy mood after the match after having won his first title for Al-Nassr since joining them last winter. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Reaction on Not Winning the Player of the Tournament in Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 Following Al-Nassr's Title Win Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Cristiano Ronaldo Dances with Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 Trophy

RONALDO IS DANCING WITH THE TROPHY 😭😭🔥🔥🔥 IF HES HAPPY WE ALL HAPPY pic.twitter.com/Eufputqbwl — Janty (@CFC_Janty) August 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)