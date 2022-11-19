Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo unveils new wax statue for Madam Tussauds Museum in Times Square, New York in association with VisitPortugal with the goal of promoting the destination in the North American market. Cristiano Ronaldo called the launching event "Taking Over Times Square" in his social media handle. The statue will stay there for a few days before moving to the Madam Tussauds Museum, New York.

Cristiano Ronaldo 'Takes Over' Times Square

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)