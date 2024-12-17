It was a delightful sight after Cristiano Ronaldo told his kids he is with YouTube sensation MrBeast. Ronaldo's children could not accept the fact at first and even mentioned that "It's fake". Ronaldo made his children talk to their favourite YouTube star over the phone call and the kids seemed pretty excited about the fact. MrBeast asked Ronaldo's children, "Which of my videos' is your favourite". To which the children said, "The one in which you buried yourself in a grave for seven days". CR7's kids were delighted to talk to MrBeast over a video call and this might be one of the best Christmas gifts for his children. Cristiano Ronaldo Is 'Working Hard' and Focused During Training Session for Al-Nassr (See Post).

MrBeast Surprises Cristiano Ronaldo's Kids

