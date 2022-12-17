After securing the runners up position in the last edition, Croatia show incredible consistency as this time they secure the position of third in the FIFA World Cup 2022 as they defeated Morocco in the third-place play-off by a margin of 2-1. Their performance deserved a prize and they got it in the form of third-place medals. Watch videos of Luka Modric and co getting bronze medals. Croatia To Get Rs 225 Crore Prize Money After Third-Place Finish in FIFA World Cup 2022 Following Win Over Morocco.

Croatia Players Receive Bronze Medals

Celtic defender Josip Juranovic is all smiles as he picks up his World Cup bronze medal 🥉 🇭🇷 pic.twitter.com/WssuSiXBVe — The Celtic Way (@celticway1888) December 17, 2022

Billionaire Patrice Motsepe on the podium with the FIFA royalty Handing out Bronze Medals . 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 That's the only time South Africa will ever get close to any medal in the FIFA world cup .. . . . . Croatia Morocco #CROMAR #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/iVysTtkPYN — ® (@RybroX) December 17, 2022

#Croatia is the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 Third and the Bronze Medal Winner , congrats to my friend Coach #zlatko_dalic and Croatia National team and all Croatians pic.twitter.com/kCojx0h3UO — hasan.abdelrahman (@hasan_abdrahman) December 17, 2022

