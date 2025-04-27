In a one-sided contest in the semi-final of the FA Cup 2024-25, Crystal Palace prevailed over Aston Villa at Wembley Stadium and have booked a place in the competition final, where they will face the winner of the Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City match. Eberechi Eze opened the scoring for Palace in the 31st minute, which put Eagles into a 1-0 lead at half-time. Ismaila Sarr managed to break Villa's defences and found the back of the net in the 58th minute, to hand Crystal Palace a 2-0 lead, which calmed the bench. Sarr scored his second goal as well in stoppage time, giving Palace a 3-0 victory. This will be Crystal Palace's third FA Cup final appearance. Manchester City’s Erling Haaland To Be Sidelined for Weeks After Hurting Ankle in FA Cup 2024–25 Quarterfinal Win Against AFC Bournemouth.

Crystal Palace Book Place in FA Cup 2024-25 Final

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)