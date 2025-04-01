Mumbai, April 1: Manchester City forward Erling Haaland is set for a long spell on the sidelines due to his ankle injury in the FA Cup quarterfinal win. Haaland had just scored his 30th goal of the season on Sunday against Bournemouth when he was hurt in a challenge by midfielder Lewis Cook. After scans on Monday, City said Haaland will see a specialist to determine the full extent of the injury. FA Cup 2024–25: Manchester City Secure 2–1 Comeback Win Over Bournemouth, Enter Semi-Finals for Record Seventh Consecutive Season (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

The only timeframe City gave for Haaland's recovery was that he should be fit before the end of the season. City is in a fight to qualify for the Champions League next season. It is fifth in the Premier League, outside the top four qualifying spots, with nine rounds remaining. There's also the FA Cup semifinal against Nottingham Forest at Wembley on April 26.

"Assessment remains ongoing to ascertain a full prognosis. The expectation is that Erling will be fit in time to play a further part in the remainder of this season, including this summer's FIFA Club World Cup." City said on its website.

