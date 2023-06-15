David Beckham has shared an adorable video with daughter Harper Beckham on social media. The star footballer took to his official Instagram handle to share a video of himself and his daughter Harper enjoying the Harry Styles concert. The duo are seen grooving to Harry Styles' music in the concert. "Lovely father and daughter relationship [sic]," a user commented on the cute video. Emotional David Beckham Shares Video of his First Harvest of Honey After Building Hive With Son Cruz During Lockdown.

Watch the Adorable Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)